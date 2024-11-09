Jirga formed to promote peaceful environment in Malakand

Timergara - Members of the Ghaara Qami Jirga (GQJ) took an oath during a meeting held at Malakabad Balambat on Friday, where they committed to combating harmful practices such as drug abuse, trafficking, dowry, and other negative rituals while promoting a peaceful environment in the area.

The GQJ, a non-political welfare organization, was formed by the elders of various localities including Khema, Jabagai, Kandaro, Mirza Abad, Malak Abad, Meeray Balambat, Colony Balambat, and Qazi Abad. The initiative aims to strictly monitor harmful practices and encourage positive activities within the community.

During the ceremony, Malik Bakhtawar Jan, Chairman of the GQJ, stated that the Jirga would soon announce a course of action and a code of conduct for matrimonial (Nikah) and marriage ceremonies, patient care, and other cultural practices in the region.

The formation of the GQJ follows increasing concerns over the widespread availability of narcotics in the district headquarter. In response, District Police Officer (DPO) Dir Lower, Saleem Abbas Kulachi, initiated a crackdown against drug traffickers after local elders handed over several drug peddlers to the police.

However, much more needs to be done to completely rid the area of the drug menace.