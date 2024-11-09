Saturday, November 09, 2024
Kisan Card to revolutionise livestock sector: Director

Staff Reporter
November 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  CM Livestock Kisan cards will bring about a revolution in the livestock sector, said Dr Nadeem Badar, Director Livestock. He said here Friday that livestock farmers could avail interest-free loans for four months under the project. They could purchase wanda, silage, mineral mixture etc from registered dealers. He said that livestock cards would be helpful for farmers to increase meat production. He asked farmers to register for the scheme as online registration continued in all the four districts Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad. He said that Punjab government had allocated a sum of Rs11 billion for the project

