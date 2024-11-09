KP CM inaugurates cultural show in Peshawar

Peshawar - The first-ever three-day cultural show in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s history began formally at Karnal Sher Khan Stadium and is set to run from Nov 8 to 10. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur inaugurated this unique event, organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Department.

The opening ceremony was attended by Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. General Umar Ahmad Bukhari, Provincial Sports Minister Syed Fakhar Jahan, Ministers Meena Khan Afridi, Fazal Hakim Khan, Pakhtunyar Khan, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud, Secretary of Sports Matiullah, DG Sports Abdul Nasir, assembly members, senior government officials, athletes, and numerous spectators who enjoyed a variety of entertaining activities.

The show commenced with a freefall jump and an air gliding display, captivating the audience. The event also featured traditional music and dance performances by bands of Frontier Corps North parties, as well as dog and camel races and a horse dance display as part of the first day’s events.

Additional attractions, including the release of one thousand pigeons, a martial arts performance, a family festival, and a vintage car show, were also part of the festival.

During these three days, various traditional games including tent pegging, kabaddi, wrestling, camel races, camel dances, dog races, and other contests, totaling sixteen, will be held until November 10.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Provincial Sports Minister Fakhar Jahan stated that this Horse and Cattle Show is the first major event of its kind in the province organized by the current government. He emphasized the government’s commitment to reviving traditional and cultural sports and festivals, as they are part of the province’s historical identity.

The minister added that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the government is making significant efforts to promote sports in the province to foster a peaceful and healthy society. He expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for prioritizing the sports sector and assured that he would dedicate his efforts to the growth of this essential field under his guidance.

Additionally, he highlighted the region’s rich heritage and culture, emphasizing the importance of preserving traditional festivals for future generations by organizing such events.