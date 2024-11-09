KU, JSMU sign MoU to examine genetic involvement in oral cancer

KARACHI - The Dr A. Q. Khan Institute of Biotechnology (KIBGE) of the University of Karachi and Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly investigate the genetic and other factors behind the rapid spread of oral cancer. The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the JSMU Registrar Dr Azam Khan inked the MoU documents at the KIBGE Conference Hall. KU’s KIBGE and JSMU observed that despite the clinical investigation facilities available, the numbers of lip and oral cancers are increasing daily.

The primary objective of this collaboration is to address the alarming rise of oral cancer in Pakistan, particularly in Karachi, which is linked to the use of chewing products such as betel quid, areca nut, gutka, snuff, smoking, and mainpuri.

The MoU aims to investigate why oral cancer spreads rapidly despite clinical investigation results indicating the harmful impact of chewing products on human health. This research will encompass all age groups, from children to the elderly, highlighting the high prevalence and mortality rates in Karachi. Both institutions will jointly explore the genetic aspects of oral cancer to find preventative measures, as a timely diagnosis is crucial for effective treatment. Additionally, both institutions will collaborate on organizing awareness seminars and workshops, and faculty members and researchers will benefit from each other’s experiences.

This joint effort aims to enhance research opportunities and increase public awareness about the causes and prevention of oral cancer.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi emphasized the situation of the increasing oral cancer rates in Pakistan, attributing it to the use of harmful substances like betel quid, areca nut, gutka, and smoking and other stuff.

“This issue is particularly severe among the lower-income population, who lack awareness and resources for timely diagnosis and treatment.” He stressed the importance of data-driven research and expressed hope that the joint efforts of the two institutions would yield positive results in combating this deadly disease.

JSMU VC Professor Amjad Siraj Memon expressed that we will continue to forge partnerships with premium institutions like the University of Karachi so we can share our expertise and resources for improving Pakistan’s standing on the sustainable development goals 3 and 4 which pertain to health and education.

The JSMU Registrar Dr Azam Khan highlighted the significance of this MoU in enhancing research opportunities for both institutions. He hailed the signing of the MoU as an important collaboration for improving the research output of the two institutions.

Professor Dr Zubair Ahmed Abbasi from Sindh Institute of Oral Health Sciences, Jinnah Sindh Medical University expressed that the collaboration between the University of Karachi and Jinnah Sindh Medical University marks a significant step towards addressing the rapid spread of oral cancer through joint research and awareness initiatives.

Professor Dr Saima Saleem from KIBGE, who was appointed as the focal person for overseeing the progress and other related matters of this MoU, shared that lip and oral cancer were the second most common cancer in the country and around 10.9 percent of the population (both male and female) have been reported with the disease. The use of areca nut and smokeless tobacco is considered the most common factor behind the increase in oral cancer.

Dean of Dentistry Professor Muhammad Khalil Khan, Vice Principal Professor Wasif Iqbal, Additional Director Communication Asfiya Aziz, KIBGE faculty, KU Chairperson of the Department of Physiology Professor Dr Taseer Ahmed Khan, Campus Security Advisor Dr Salman Zubair, KU Director of Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization Dr Syeda Hoor-Ul-Ain and team members, and others were also present on this occasion.