Lahore, Multan struggle amid hazardous smog crisis

The smog crisis has intensified across Punjab, particularly in Lahore, leading to the closure of all public outdoor spaces. On Saturday morning, Lahore was ranked as the world's most polluted city, with IQAir reporting a hazardous air quality index (AQI) of 760.

In Multan, AQI levels surged to an unprecedented 1,900 in the early hours, blanketing the city in dense smog and reducing visibility to zero.

Despite these hazardous conditions, citizens have largely neglected mask-wearing and other safety measures, while the district administration has struggled to enforce protective guidelines. Road closures continued in Lahore for a second day, with portions of major motorways, including the M1, M2, M3, M4, and M5, being closed due to low visibility. In one incident on GT Road near Kalashah Kako, low visibility led to a van colliding with a parked truck, injuring nine people.

To counter worsening pollution, the Lahore Walled City Authority has halted all tourist activities at historic sites until November 17, suspending visits to landmarks like the Shahi Qila and Shalimar Gardens.

Additionally, Lahore High Court has ordered markets to close by 8 pm, with trade activities paused on Sundays, and authorities are considering closing universities to limit emissions.

The Punjab government has already implemented partial work-from-home policies, banned rickshaws in certain areas, and established a "smog war room" equipped with satellite, drone, and AI technology to monitor and respond to pollution levels.

This seasonal spike in pollution is attributed to various factors, including stubble burning, dust, and emissions, with Punjab officials pointing to toxic air drift from neighboring India, where New Delhi’s AQI levels also reached hazardous levels.

Health issues have risen, with hospitals reporting a 2% increase in patients experiencing eye, nose, and throat irritation. Experts urge those in affected areas to wear masks, keep windows shut, and stay hydrated.