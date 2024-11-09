Saturday, November 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Mirpurkhas hosts provincial consultation regarding empowering women

Mirpurkhas hosts provincial consultation regarding empowering women
Staff Reporter
November 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS -  Civil Society Support Program (CSSP) and NCA Pakistan on Friday organized a provincial consultation in Mirpurkhas, in order to create a supportive environment for women and girls.  The event brought together key stakeholders, including Provincial Minister for Women Development Shahina Sher Ali, Information Secretary Nadimur Rehman Memon, and Sindh Human Rights Commission Chairperson Iqbal Detho. The consultation emphasized the urgent need for an integrated approach to prioritize victims’ rights, protection, and access to justice. Government officials, civil society representatives, and local stakeholders engaged in constructive discussions to improve existing referral system mechanisms. On this occasion,  CSSP Head of Programs Abdul Wahid Sangrasi and Project Manager Mohammad Bakhsh Kapri highlighted the importance of cross-sectoral collaboration. Sindh Human Rights Commission Chairman Iqbal Detho in his address emphasized the need to focus on women’s issues and underlying problems in Mirpurkhas. Sindh Information Secretary Nadimur Rahman Memon stressed the importance of gender sensitization in media, during the consultation.  The Women Leadership Forum (WLF) and Citizen Support Group (CSG)also  presented a comprehensive Charter of Demand, highlighting key issues faced by GBV victims in Mirpurkhas. The charter was acknowledged by government department representatives, who pledged to address the raised issues.

PM Shehbaz announces power relief package for winter

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1731041632.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024