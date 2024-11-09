More matches decided in 9th Essa Lab 3x3 Girls Basketball

LAHORE - Under the organization of Firdous Ittehad and the patronage of SOA, several matches in the 9th Essa Lab 3x3 Girls Basketball Tournament took place at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi. In the first match, Bahria College Yellow defeated Government Degree College Lines Area by 4-2. In the second match, Bahria College Green overcame BCP Gulshan Campus with a score of 7-2. The third match saw BCP North Nazimabad Red win over Bahria College Yellow by 2-1. In the fourth match, Bahria College Green defeated BCP North Nazimabad Bulbul 4-2. The fifth match featured BCP North Nazimabad Red beating Government Degree College 7-2. In the sixth match, BCP North Nazimabad Bulbul triumphed over BCP Gulshan 6-1, while in the seventh match, Blaster Ballers edged out Bahria Green by 1-0. At the start of the matches, players were introduced to Saeeda Iftikhar, DPE of Government National College and SOA council member. Also present were Hala Darmani, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Saleem Khumisani, Uzma Khan, and others. Technical officials and referees for these matches included Zaid Malik, Nazakat Khan, Muhammad Ashraf, Zaeema Khatoon, and Noor Jehan Khan.