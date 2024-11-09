Saturday, November 09, 2024
Naqvi firm on hosting Champions Trophy in Pakistan amid India’s uncertainty

Staff Reporter
November 09, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi responded on Friday to reports indicating that India may decline to participate in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy scheduled in Pakistan. Naqvi emphasized that, to date, no formal communication has been received from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding their decision. The 9th ICC Champions Trophy is set to take place in Pakistan during the February-March window of 2025. However, India’s participation remains in question as the BCCI seeks government clearance for a potential visit. Indian media recently reported that the BCCI might request their matches to be held in Dubai due to security concerns, although this has not been formally communicated to the PCB. Speaking to the media, Naqvi clarified the PCB’s stance. “Although there’s a lot of talk in the media suggesting India may not come, we have not received any official statement from the BCCI. Our position is clear: if India decides not to participate, we expect a formal, written confirmation.” He reaffirmed that the PCB remains committed to hosting the entire tournament within Pakistan and ruled out the possibility of a hybrid model, where matches would be split across different locations. “We maintain that the Champions Trophy will only be hosted in Pakistan, and there’s been no discussion of a hybrid model,” he asserted. He further assured that Pakistan will provide comprehensive security and facilities for all participating teams, hoping that international fans will attend the tournament to witness the matches live.

Staff Reporter

