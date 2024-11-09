Need for Inclusive Public Space

As Pakistan’s cities grow, accessibility in public spaces remains neglected. Our parks, buildings, and communal areas must cater to all members of society, including those with disabilities, yet too many areas remain inaccessible.

Public parks often lack essential features like ramps and smooth pathways, and playgrounds rarely have adaptive equipment for children with disabilities. Similarly, public buildings, including government offices and transport hubs, overlook the needs of individuals with mobility and sensory impairments.

Inclusive design is not only fair but reflects our values as a society. Simple changes—such as clearer signage, smoother walkways, and quieter spaces—can make a profound difference. Pakistan needs to rethink public spaces to ensure accessibility for everyone. Creating a compassionate, inclusive society where all citizens can participate fully should be a priority.

SYEDA RAMSHA ABBAS RIZVI,

Karachi.