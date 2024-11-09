Nepra imposes Rs1.96 billion fines on power companies

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has imposed fines of Rs1.96 billion on power generation, transmission and distribution companies for fatal accidents, non-compliance of NEPRA rules, regulations, standards, codes of conduct and other applicable documents.

According to NEPRA data, a fine of Rs749.5 million has been imposed on the generation licensees, Rs56 million on transmission licensees, while Rs1149 million on distribution licenses since 2016-17. The regulator had imposed a fine of Rs11 million on GENCO-I, Rs261 million on GENCO-II, Rs35.05 million on GENCO-III, Rs62 million on NTDC, Rs120 million on CPPA-G, Rs 20 million on K-Electric, Rs 10 million each on Balloki, UCH-II, KAPCO, Saba, Engro Qadirpur, Port Qasim, CPHGC, and Haveli Bahadur Shah. Similarly, Rs 15 million each fine was imposed on Orient, Saif, Halmore, and China Power, while a fine of Rs20 million each was imposed on Sahiwal Coal, Engro Thar and Bhikki. On Pak Gen Rs 25 million fine was imposed by the regulator.

On transmission licensees including NTDC, GENCO-II and GENCO-III, fine of Rs46 million, Rs5 million and Rs5 million was imposed by NEPRA. On KE as a distribution licensee a fine of Rs323.5 million was imposed which is 28.55 per cent of the total fine imposed on Discos. A fine of Rs160 million was imposed under Section 27A against K-Electric on account of excessive unannounced loadshedding in Karachi during the period from 21st June to 10th July, 2020, Rs 50 million under Section 27A against K-Electric on account of fatal accidents occurred during the monsoon rains in July, 2019 and August, 2019. K-Electric is responsible for 19 out of 35 fatalities. Rs 33.5 million fine was imposed under Section 27A against K-Electric on account of fatal accidents during the period from July, 06, 2020 & August 12, 2020. (K-Electric is responsible for 13 out of 57 fatalities). A fine of 139 million was imposed on PESCO, for non-utilization of allocated quota of power, failure to remove system constraints, fatal accidents, AT&C based loadshedding, overloading etc. A fine of Rs 90 million was imposed on LESCO for fatal accidents, earthing/grounding of HT/LT structure PCC poles of distribution system, incorrect data of tripping/complaints and poor quality of supply (low voltages). GEPCO was fined Rs58 million, under Section 27A on account of fatal accidents for the period from July, 2019 to May, 2021. (GEPCO is responsible for 08 out of 13 fatalities), and incorrect data of tripping/complaints and poor quality of supply (low voltages).

HESCO was fined Rs152 million for fatalities, AT&C based loadshedding and non–compliance of authority direction by CEO HESCO to take action against its employees on account of this criminal negligence. A fine of Rs 99 million was imposed on SEPCO for fatalities and incorrect data of tripping/complaints and poor quality of supply (low voltages) etc. A fine of Rs55 million was imposed on FESCO, Rs110 million on IESCO for fatal accidents, and incorrect data of tripping/complaints and poor quality of supply (low voltages) etc. On QESCO, a fine of Rs72.5 million was imposed for fatal accidents and AT&C based loadshedding.