Over 16,000 cellphones stolen in Karachi in last 10 months

Our Staff Reporter
November 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Friday released the data on the crime situation in Karachi for last 10 months. Statistics indicate that from January one to October 31, over 62000 incidents of crime were reported, and more than 16000 cellphones were stolen in the city.

The report says that throughout this 10-month period, a total of 16,777 mobile phones were stolen. The report further notes that more than 39,000 individuals had their motorcycles taken. Furthermore, there were 1,489 documented cases of car theft.

During this timeframe, 19 incidents of kidnapping for ransom were recorded. A total of 80 cases of extortion were reported.

In this span of time, 478 individuals lost their lives in various incidents.

The CPLC report also mentioned that in these 10 months, 11 police personnel were martyred, and 105 citizens lost their lives during attempts to resist robbery.

