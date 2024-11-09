Pakistan’s resounding 9-wicket victory levels ODI series against Australia

ADELAIDE - Haris Rauf’s five-wicket haul followed by Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique’s half-centuries powered Pakistan to a thumping victory over Australia in the second ODI here at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Pakistan successfully chased the target of 164 runs in 26.3 overs at the loss of one wicket only and levelled the three-match series 1-1. The series decider will be played in Perth on Sunday.

Saim and Abdullah stitched a solid opening partnership of 137 runs to put Pakistan in the driving seat after pacers bundled Australia for a meagre 163.Saim led the charge with a 71-ball knock of 82 runs, which featured five boundaries and six sixes before he fell to Adam Zampa.

Meanwhile, Abdullah scored an unbeaten 64 runs from 69 balls with the help of four boundaries and three sixes. Babar Azam remained unbeaten on 15 off 20.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan opted to field first in the second ODI and fielded an unchanged Playing XI, meanwhile, Australia made one change as Josh Hazlewood replaced Sean Abbott.ake Fraser-McGurk (13) and Matthew Short (19) both got off to a good start, hitting three boundaries each, however, Shaheen Afridi dismissed both batters inside seven overs with 41 runs on the board.

Steve Smith and Josh Inglis (18) helped stabilise the Australian innings with a solid partnership of 38 runs from 44 balls before Haris Rauf got Inglis caught behind.Haris picked the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne (6) in his next over to further increase Australia’s troubles.

Smith played a cautious knock of 35 runs from 48 balls, which featured five boundaries and one six, before falling prey to Mohammad Hasnain.Aaron Hardie (14) and Glenn Maxwell (16) added crucial 20 runs for the six-wicket before the dramatic collapse, which saw Australia fall from 121-5 to 146-9 in quick succession.Shaheen took the final wicket of Adam Zampa, who played a crucial 18-run cameo to push Australia’s total to 163.Haris led Pakistan’s bowling attack with figures of 5-29, while Shaheen took 3-26. Naseem and Hasnain chipped in with one wicket each.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN 169-1 (Ayub 82, Shafique 64*, Zampa 1-44) beat AUSTRALIA 163 (Smith 35, Rauf 5-29, Afridi 3-26) by nine wickets.