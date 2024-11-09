Pakistan U19 squad announced for UAE tour

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday confirmed the squad for the 50-over tri-series and ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024-25 set to take place in UAE from November 13 to December 8. Saad Baig, who led the Pakistan U19 team in the last edition of the ACC U19 Asia Cup and ICC U19 World Cup 2024, has been appointed the captain of the 15-player squad which will be trimmed to 14 for the Asia Cup beginning November 29.

Six players including Saad, Ali Raza, Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Riazullah, Naveed Ahmed Khan, and Shahzaib Khan represented Pakistan at the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa while Tayyab Arif is the other player to have played for the Pakistan U19. The men’s national selection committee held trials and selection matches to assemble the 15-member squad out of a 120-player contingent recommended by the 16 regions based on the performances in Inter-District U19 tournament and the month-long Regional U19 Academies held in August this year. Saad Baig-led team will depart for UAE on 9 November from Lahore to feature in 50-over tri-series, where they will take on hosts UAE in the opening match on 13 November. The tournament will be played on a double league format with the final between top two sides slated on 26 November. In the 50-over U19 Asia Cup, Pakistan U19 are placed in the Group A and will take on India on 30 November in their first match of the tournament before taking on UAE and Japan on 2 and 4 December, respectively at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS). The top two teams from Group A and B will take on each other in the semi-finals on 6 December with the final taking place on 8 December.