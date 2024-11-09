Pakistan urged to adopt water-saving agriculture to address looming crisis

Federal Minister for Water Resources and Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Masood Malik, has emphasized the urgent need for Pakistan to adopt innovative, water-efficient practices in agriculture to mitigate an impending water crisis. He addressed the closing session of Pakistan Water Week 2024, an international conference themed “Building a Climate-Resilient Future: Pathways for Food, Water, and Food Security in Pakistan,” organized by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan.

In his address, Dr. Malik highlighted that Pakistan’s agriculture sector consumes approximately 90% of the nation’s water resources, underscoring the need for immediate reforms to enhance water use efficiency. He warned that unaddressed water scarcity, exacerbated by rapid population growth, industrialization, environmental degradation, and climate change, could severely impact the country’s future.

“Pakistan’s water crisis is a growing concern, compounded by factors such as unplanned urbanization and resource depletion,” Dr. Malik stated. He also called attention to Pakistan’s outdated water management systems, notably the absence of an early warning system to prevent floods and natural disasters, which heightens the risks of climate-induced water challenges.

Dr. Mark Smith, Director General of IWMI, highlighted the importance of collaboration and innovative strategies to build climate resilience. He stated that global climate change necessitates cooperative efforts to implement sustainable water management solutions.

Dr. Mohsin Hafeez, Director of Water, Food, and Ecosystem at IWMI, emphasized the importance of water security for Pakistan’s future. He noted that Pakistan Water Week serves as a vital platform for experts, policymakers, and community leaders to collaboratively address pressing water issues and work toward sustainable solutions.

The conference brought together scientists, academics, government officials, development agencies, and policy experts from around the world to discuss strategies for addressing Pakistan’s water scarcity challenges in an increasingly climate-vulnerable landscape.