Pakistani camel bone and salt lamps shine at China import expo

Pakistani entrepreneur Habib ur Rehman showcased unique Pakistani lamps at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, drawing significant attention from Chinese buyers with his innovative products. Throughout the busy expo, Rehman introduced and promoted Pakistani-made camel bone and salt lamps, engaging in discussions with prospective buyers and sharing insights on his crafts.

The annual import expo, a hub for both Fortune 500 companies and small enterprises, has opened doors for smaller businesses like Rehman’s to reach new markets. Known for introducing fresh products each year, Rehman brought camel bone lamps this time, following previous successes with salt lamps and camel skin lanterns, which also emphasize the symbolic and cultural connection between Pakistan and China. He noted the importance of camels as an emblem in Pakistan-China relations, adding that “this year, camels symbolize our shared hopes.”

Salt lamps, crafted from minerals from Pakistan's mountainous regions, are popular domestically but remain relatively novel in China. Rehman first showcased these at the fourth CIIE, where they unexpectedly became a bestseller. The expo experience, he remarked, was "remarkably unexpected," leading to increased sales threefold over typical days on Shanghai’s Nanjing Road, especially during peak seasons. After that expo, Rehman managed to sell three full containers, containing around 60,000 lamps of various sizes, further boosting his confidence in the Chinese market.

Last year, Rehman introduced a treasured piece of Pakistani heritage—a camel skin lantern, which is part of a centuries-old tradition spanning over 900 years. Known for its refined craftsmanship and desert cultural aesthetics, this handicraft captivated expo attendees and garnered orders from over 20 provinces across China in just six days.

Rehman emphasized the cultural significance of these camel skin lanterns, once ubiquitous in Pakistani households, now gradually fading. He views the CIIE as a platform that helps preserve and revive this diminishing craft.

This year, in preparation for the expo, he started collaborating with his local team six months in advance to tailor his offerings to the Chinese market. For the 7th CIIE, he presented camel skin lamps adorned with fish patterns, a symbol of prosperity and abundance in Chinese culture, as well as camel bone lamps. He emphasized the important role camels play in Pakistani culture, symbolizing not only historical exchanges along the Silk Road with China but also representing a meaningful presence in Pakistani life.

Rehman, who has been featuring camel-derived products for two consecutive years, hopes to continue introducing intriguing Pakistani crafts for Chinese families. He sees the CIIE as more than a trade bridge between Pakistan and China—it is a cultural connection point that strengthens ties between the two nations.

He expressed optimism about the role of the CIIE in promoting Pakistan's intangible cultural heritage, encouraging awareness among Chinese consumers about the uniqueness of Pakistani craftsmanship. Rehman believes that this exposure will ultimately boost Pakistan’s handicraft industry and further enrich the cultural ties between the two countries.