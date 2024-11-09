Pakistani envoy says Islamabad aims to strengthen Pak-US ties

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh yesterday said that Islamabad aims to strengthen Pakistan-US ties. He emphasized government’s priorities to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, higher education, health, science and technology, climate change, and regional stability. He was delivering talk on “Pakistan-US Relations: Role of Pakistan Diaspora” at the Department of Ethnic Studies, University of California, Berkeley. according to sn official statement issued here. The Ambassador stressed the pivotal role of the Pakistani diaspora in strengthening Pak-US ties, particularly through active engagement with American institutions, policymakers, media, and the corporate sector. Rizwan Saeed Sheikh also held a productive meeting with key officials from the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce focused on expanding and deepening the business ties between Pakistan and the San Francisco Bay Area. Both sides expressed a strong commitment to facilitating mutual growth, with an emphasis on creating an environment conducive to business expansion, investment, and innovation.

Besides, the Ambassador addressed a gathering of Pakistani-American community in San Jose, California. He was invited by Friends of Pakistan, a community organization based in Southern California and having multiple chapters along the US West Coast. The community appreciated the outreach efforts of the Embassy and Consulate General of Pakistan.