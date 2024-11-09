Pakpattan Police recover valuables worth millions

Pakpattan - In a significant victory for law enforcement in Punjab, Pakpattan Police successfully recovered cash and valuables worth over Rs38.50 million crore from criminals in October.

The swift and effective operation carried out on the instructions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwal Mehboob Rasheed under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Pakpattan Tariq Walyat, executed through targeted raids and intelligence-based initiatives, underscores the district police’s unwavering commitment to ensuring public safety and security.

Over the course of the month, Pakpattan Police dismantled eight notorious criminal gangs, arresting 32 gang members and recovering a substantial haul of stolen property. The seized items include two cars, eight auto-rickshaws, 38 motorcycles, and 35 tolas of gold ornaments. In addition, the police reclaimed 15 cattle, including cows and buffaloes, as well as mobile phones and other valuable items from the suspects, marking a substantial success in the fight against organised crime.

In a broader effort to bring fugitives to justice, Pakpattan Police apprehended 265 proclaimed offenders and 269 court offenders during the month. “This comprehensive action against individuals wanted by the law reflects the district’s dedication to upholding legal accountability,” said DPO Tariq Walayat.

The police’s vigilance extended beyond property crime to target narcotics networks as well. Officers detained 149 drug pushers, seizing 70 kilogrammes of hashish, 6-kg of heroin, and 680 litres of alcohol. The volume of drugs recovered highlights the gravity of the narcotics issue in the region and underscores the need for continued efforts to disrupt and dismantle illegal drug operations that endanger the wellbeing of the community.

Additionally, the Pakpattan police maintained strict measures against the possession and distribution of illegal arms. Eighty individuals were arrested for illegal arms possession, with police recovering three rifles, 69 pistols, eight guns, and 225 live bullets during October. This crackdown on unlawful weaponry is a crucial step toward preventing violence and ensuring a safer environment for citizens.

“The Pakpattan district police determined actions serve as a powerful reminder of their dedication to public safety and justice. Through strategic policing, efficient resource allocation, and a robust approach to enforcement, the district police continue to build a safer, more secure Pakpattan,” Tariq Walayat concluded.