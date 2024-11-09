Planning minister for robust mechanism to assess impact of grants

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Friday underlined the need for a robust mechanism to assess the impact of grants, stressing that the outcomes of each project should be aligned with Pakistan’s development priorities.

He was chairing a meeting on the “Framework for Processing Concept Proposals for New Projects under the Pakistan-UK Education Gateway Phase 2.” The meeting was attended by Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Member Science & Technology Dr Najeeb Ullah, and a senior representative from the British Council James Hampson, Country Director Pakistan, British Council and Sarah Parvez Head of Education, British Council.

During the meeting, officials from the relevant departments briefed participants on the achievements of the Pakistan-UK Education Gateway Phase-1, highlighting that the British Council successfully facilitated 21 Research Travel Grants and eight large-scale Research Partnership Grant projects. In addition, research capacity-building training was provided to over 1,000 researchers and reviewers across Pakistan, and 51 universities received certification for their Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC). The officials further outlined that Phase-2 of the Pakistan-UK Education Gateway aimed to build on the partnerships and successes of Phase-1. This next phase will drive further advancements in higher education research and development, enhancing the sector’s productivity and its role in developing a skilled, ethical and globally competitive workforce.

Phase-2 will provide structured fellowships for international faculty and students, focus on impactful and commercialised research, promote leadership and governance for high performance, and facilitate capacity development for inclusive, quality higher education. Additionally, it will encourage transnational education and mutual recognition of qualifications.

The minister emphasised the need for a robust mechanism to assess the impact of grants, stressing that the outcomes of each project should be aligned with Pakistan’s development priorities. “Despite significant investments in science and technology, our output in terms of high-quality research professionals remains limited,” he noted. “We need a focused approach to engage top-tier researchers who can make a meaningful impact on Pakistan’s diverse sectors. This should include partnerships with high-ranking universities to elevate research standards,” he remarked.

The minister underscored the importance of ensuring that visits by Pakistani researchers to the UK served a clear purpose, contributing to institutional capacity-building and delivering tangible benefits upon their return. “Each visit should be impactful, with clear evaluations on what was achieved and how it has translated into reforms or strengthened academic institutions,” he added. The Pakistan-UK Education Gateway Phase-2 reflects the commitment to fostering an internationally competitive higher education environment that aligns with Pakistan’s socio-economic goals, according to a press release.