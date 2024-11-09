PM Shehbaz pledges support for state media, urges public engagement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated his government’s commitment to strengthening state media, highlighting its role in fostering national unity and educating citizens on key government initiatives. He made these remarks while speaking to Probationary Officers of the Information Group who visited him in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister urged the officers to leverage modern communication tools to enhance public engagement, stressing the importance of connecting with citizens effectively in today’s dynamic media environment. He commended the role of information officers in bridging the government-public gap, promoting transparency, and building trust.

Shehbaz Sharif encouraged the officers to uphold professionalism, integrity, and a dedication to public welfare in their duties. He emphasized that clear and impactful communication is essential for a well-informed and cohesive society.

The officers shared insights from their training and expressed their enthusiasm to contribute to national progress. Also present at the meeting were Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ms. Ambreen Jan, and Director General of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Saeed Ahmed Sheikh.