PM Shehbaz visits new police service center for diplomats in Islamabad

Web Desk
6:57 PM | November 09, 2024
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the newly established “Cascade” Police Service Center in Islamabad, designed to cater to the needs of the diplomatic community in the city’s diplomatic enclave. The service center, equipped with modern facilities, aims to streamline and enhance the services available to diplomats and foreign nationals residing in Pakistan.

During his visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the initiative, praising the establishment of a state-of-the-art service center. He particularly appreciated the efforts of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, whose initiative led to the creation of the center. The Prime Minister emphasized that providing comprehensive facilities to the diplomatic community is a top priority for the government.

The Inspector General of Islamabad Police briefed the Prime Minister on the range of services offered at the center, which includes the issuance and renewal of driving licenses, character certificates, and other essential services. The service center aims to make it easier for diplomats and foreign nationals to access government services in a secure and efficient manner.

