PMYP is Shaping Pakistan’s Future

Pakistan, with 64 per cent of its population under the age of 30, stands at a defining moment in its history. Confronted by deep-rooted challenges like economic instability, widespread unemployment, environmental crises, and a growing skills gap, the nation’s path forward hinges on unlocking the potential of its youth. In a visionary move, then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif launched the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) in 2013. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reinvigorated the programme’s spirit when he assumed charge of his office in 2022 and again in 2024. PMYP is more than a series of one-off initiatives—it is a powerful, transformative force designed to channel the energy, creativity, and resilience of young Pakistanis. Through the 4Es—Education, Engagement, Employment, and Environment—the PMYP provides critical opportunities for the youth to shape their future and contribute meaningfully to the country’s progress. This programme is not merely about addressing today’s challenges, but about laying the foundation for a dynamic and prosperous Pakistan driven by the ingenuity and leadership of its younger generation.

What sets the PMYP apart from previous initiatives is its integrated approach. This is crucial because Pakistan’s youth need more than just job opportunities or education—they need to feel engaged and connected to the nation’s governance and future. By involving young people in platforms like the National Youth Council, the programme encourages active participation in decision-making processes. This is not just about listening to the youth; it’s about positioning them as stakeholders in shaping the country’s future.

Under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, the government has allocated Rs. 150 billion to youth-focused initiatives. “Education is the foundation of progress,” the Prime Minister often emphasizes, reflecting his understanding that a prosperous future for Pakistan begins with a knowledgeable, well-equipped younger generation. The Youth Laptop Scheme, one of the flagship components of the PMYP, has already distributed over 600,000 laptops. This is not just a technological upgrade—it represents a deliberate effort to bridge the digital divide, offering students access to global resources, enabling research, and fostering innovation. Other schemes like 216,151 skill development scholarships, 1,000 PhD scholarships to study in top US universities, and 5,000 scholarships for students from underrepresented regions such as Balochistan and former FATA also signal a strong commitment to closing educational inequities across Pakistan.

Employment is a central concern for young people in the country. With soaring unemployment rates, the PMYP has introduced vital measures like the Ba-Ikhtiyar Naujawan Internship Programme, offering 60,000 paid internships to young graduates. Additionally, the Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme empowers aspiring entrepreneurs and young agriculturalists, providing financial backing to those looking to innovate in critical sectors. These initiatives will have a far-reaching impact on stimulating innovation and addressing employment gaps because they are not confined to urban centres, where most government programmes traditionally had their reach. Extending these opportunities to rural areas is essential to reduce regional inequalities, create balanced economic growth, and foster a more inclusive economy.

While education and employment are the main pillars of PMYP, environmental stewardship stands out as a forward-thinking and highly necessary component. Pakistan, one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, cannot afford to overlook environmental degradation. The Green Youth Movement encourages young people to engage in sustainable practices, from renewable energy to waste management. This environmental focus will inspire a generation of eco-conscious entrepreneurs and activists, who not only adapt to the impacts of climate change but actively work to mitigate them. The long-term benefits of embedding sustainability into youth programmes cannot be overstated. In a world where climate change is a defining challenge, this focus on green practices positions Pakistan to become a regional leader in environmental resilience.

Leadership plays an essential role in the successful implementation of such transformative programmes. I am grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for trusting me to steer the PMYP towards its ambitious goals. Since assuming charge, I have focused on forging collaborations between the private sector, educational institutions, and government bodies to expand the programme’s reach. We are working on giving youth from all walks of life the tools to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s development.

The PMYP represents a shift in the way the government views its youth—not as passive beneficiaries of policy but as active drivers of change. We understand the structural challenges facing Pakistan. While the programme’s ambitions are high, its success will depend on its ability to execute these initiatives effectively and inclusively. We will make sure that these opportunities truly reach marginalized communities, particularly in rural areas and conflict-affected regions. The PMYP has the potential to transform not only the economic landscape but also the socio-political fabric of Pakistan, making youth the architects of the nation’s progress.

Yet, the success of this programme hinges on the active participation of the youth themselves. The government has provided the tools and laid the groundwork. We urge the young Pakistanis to seize these opportunities. Whether through education, employment, entrepreneurship, or environmental action, this is a moment for youth to rise to the occasion. As Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized, “The future of Pakistan lies in the hands of its youth.”

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan

The writer is chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme.