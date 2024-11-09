Saturday, November 09, 2024
Police arrest citizen for waving American flag at PTI rally in Swabi

Police arrest citizen for waving American flag at PTI rally in Swabi
Web Desk
6:17 PM | November 09, 2024
National

Police in Swabi have arrested an individual for waving an American flag during a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally. According to reports, the citizen was seen displaying the flag at the rally venue, prompting authorities to take action.

Sources within the police department revealed that the individual had brought the American flag to the rally, which raised concerns among local law enforcement. The police are currently investigating the motives behind this act and whether it had any political or symbolic significance.

The arrested person has been transferred to a local police station, where further inquiries are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Web Desk

National

