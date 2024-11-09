Protest on Shaheed-e-Millat flyover paralyses Karachi

KARACHI - Residents of Karachi’s Baloch Colony staged a protest against the prolonged power outages and water shortages, causing major disruptions to traffic and leaving commuters stranded for hours on Friday. The protesters blocked traffic on the Shaheed-e-Millat flyover to voice their frustration over the ongoing issues with electricity and water supply. They demanded immediate resolution of the power and water shortages, highlighting that their protest would end once these services were restored.

The protest led to significant traffic congestion on the Shaheed-e-Millat flyover and surrounding areas, with commuters stuck in gridlocks for several hours. After two hours of negotiations, local authorities assured the demonstrators that both water and electricity supplies would be restored, leading to the suspension of the protest.

However, despite the successful talks, traffic flow remained disrupted for several more hours as residents continued to deal with the aftermath of the protest. The situation improved after police intervened, successfully dispersing the protesters, and reopening both lanes of traffic. In response to the protest, a spokesperson for K-Electric clarified that the power outage was not related to the demonstration, as ethe lectricity supply in Baloch Colony was functioning normally.