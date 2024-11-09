Saturday, November 09, 2024
PTI leaders urge final battle for Imran Khan’s release, protest planned in KP

Web Desk
8:38 PM | November 09, 2024
PTI leaders have rallied supporters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling for a "final battle" to demand the release of PTI founder Imran Khan. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, addressing a public rally in Swabi, urged party workers to brace for an imminent call to action from Imran Khan, pledging that they would not stop until their leader was freed.

Gandapur emphasized the commitment of PTI workers, whom he called the “real strength” behind Imran Khan. "Freedom cannot be achieved without sacrifice, and we all should be ready for it," he declared, signaling a continued escalation of protests in the province. Gandapur further instructed supporters to begin mobilizing for what he described as the "final battle."

The sentiment was echoed by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, who assured the crowd that Imran Khan's release was near. "We are not seeking any support from outside; we’ll bring change from within Pakistan," he stated, underscoring the self-reliant stance of the PTI. Gohar highlighted the sacrifices Khan has made, citing his imprisonment and lack of basic facilities as examples of his dedication to the people’s rights.

Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, speaking earlier in the day, announced PTI’s intent to form a “grand opposition alliance” alongside opposition parties. Qaiser criticized the current government, accusing it of reducing the parliament to a "rubber stamp" and contrasting Pakistan’s political climate with the democratic processes he noted in the recent U.S. elections.

The PTI leadership’s call to action signals a crucial period ahead as party workers and supporters prepare for what Gandapur has described as the “final battle” for their leader’s freedom and the pursuit of democratic rights in Pakistan.

