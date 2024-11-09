Qatar says Hamas 'no longer welcome' in Gulf state

Qatar told Hamas’ political leaders that they are "no longer welcome" in the Gulf country, Israeli media reported Friday.

The Hebrew-language Kan news outlet said the decision was communicated to the Palestinian resistance group "in recent days."

Some US Republican senators sent a letter this week to the Biden administration to get it to reverse its policy on Qatar.

Led by senators Roger Wicker and Jim Rish, the ranking members on the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees, the 12 senators said it is time to freeze the assets of Hamas officials living in Qatar and for their leader, Khaled Meshal, to face justice.

“The defeat of Hamas is within reach, and ending the safe haven that its leadership enjoys abroad is vital to defeating it,” the senators wrote.

Qatar has facilitated cease-fire talks between Hamas and Israel. Al Jazeera, partly funded by Qatar, reported that an Israeli official met Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to resume peace talks after the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Israeli intelligence chief David Barnea and CIA Director Bill Burns also joined negotiations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Al Thani last month and highlighted Qatar’s "essential" role in efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip and free hostages.