QAU ranked 84th in Asia, 9th in South Asia in QS Rankings 2025

ISLAMABAD - Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has once again demonstrated its academic and research excellence by securing the 84th position in the QS Asia Rankings 2025 and 9th in South Asia.

Quaid-i-Azam University has surpassed last year’s ranking by demonstrating excellent performance in the academic and research fields.

Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhtar (S.I.) Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University congratulated all stakeholders on this remarkable achievement. “We are determined to maintain our reputation and continue to succeed in the years to come. This milestone reflects the dedication and hard work, of the faculty, students, staff, alumni and the ranking committee,” he said.

Vice Chancellor highlighted that QAU is the No. 1 University in Pakistan, having secured a place among the top 400 universities globally in the 2025 Times World University Rankings. The University has also secured the 315th position in the global QS World University Rankings. Despite financial constraints, Quaid-i-Azam University has steadily strengthened its reputation, achieving higher rankings with each passing year.