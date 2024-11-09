RYK Police neutralise two notorious dacoits in successful operations

Rahim Yar Khan - Rahim Yar Khan Police successfully neutralised two dangerous dacoits within three days through a well-coordinated strategy.

According to details, on Friday, the police launched a large-scale search operation in the Kacha area, which led to an exchange of gunfire. During the operation, Haidari Malang, an active member of the notorious Indhar Gang, was killed. Malang had been wanted for several serious offenses, including the murder of three police officers in the Bhong area, as well as involvement in kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery, and multiple police shootouts. The police recovered an assault rifle, several magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from the deceased.

On the same day, following a tip-off, DSP Chaudhry Saeed Ahmed led a raid near Duwala in Basti Saeed Abbasi, located adjacent to the Pacca Chandia area in Sindh. SHO Bhong Naveed Nawaz Wahla, CIA Incharge Saifullah Malhi, and a large police contingent, equipped with armored vehicles, elite commandos, and modern weaponry, carried out the search operation. As the police tightened the perimeter, armed criminals opened fire on them. In response, the police adhered to their strategy and standard operating procedures, engaging the criminals in a fierce exchange of gunfire.

During the encounter, Haidari Malang, a wanted gang member involved in the murders of three police officers, kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery, and several police shootouts, was killed. However, his accomplices managed to escape, taking cover in nearby sugarcane fields. The police recovered the body of the deceased dacoit, alongwith the assault rifle, magazines, and ammunition, and have initiated further legal proceedings. Malang had a long criminal record, with multiple serious cases filed at Kot Sabzal and Bhong police stations. District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Umar Gondal commended the police team for their successful operation. It is also worth noting that on Wednesday, police had killed another notorious dacoit, Shah Murad Lithani, in a similar encounter.