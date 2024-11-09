SACM KP for Energy assumes charge

Peshawar - Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Energy & Power Tariq Mahmood Sadozai has assumed charge of his newly portfolio and started working on his responsibilities regularly.

The newly Special Assistant of Energy & Power Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has an extensive experience in the field of engineering and remained posted in various important and key positions in the energy sector. He was the chairman of NEPRA for four years from 2014 to 2018, as well as the Chief Executive Officer of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) for 3 years from 2012 to 2014, while he served as the Managing Director of Karachi Electric Supply Corporation (K Electric) for 5 years from 2001 to 2006. Moreover, Engr Tariq Sadozai during his career, he took important steps towards laying new transmission lines in domestic and industrial zones.

While assuming new responsibilities, he expressed his determination and hoped that he would use all his energies to stabilize the economy of the province by making maximum use of the available natural resources of energy in the province and making the department of energy as the richest department of the province. He added that merit and transparency in the department to be followed during his tenure.