Saif stresses need for public awareness to combat Thalassemia

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, underscored the critical need for public awareness in the fight against the life-threatening disease of Thalassemia during a ceremony at Al-Khidmat Hospital Nishtarabad Peshawar on National Thalassemia Prevention Day.

In his address, Barrister Saif emphasized that Thalassemia, a hereditary disease, not only results in the tragic loss of lives but also leaves affected families facing enduring emotional trauma. He stressed that public education and awareness about Thalassemia prevention are imperative, noting that preventive measures, such as pre-marital blood testing, can significantly curb the disease’s spread. He called on the government, social organizations, and the public to unite in efforts to protect society from Thalassemia.

During the event, Barrister Saif inaugurated a newly established Thalassemia Center at Al-Khidmat Hospital, commending the Al-Khidmat Foundation for its dedication and tireless efforts to combat Thalassemia. Describing the foundation as a beacon of hope driven by humanitarian passion, he reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to fully supporting the organization’s mission to fight such diseases.

Expressing his joy in participating in this humanitarian initiative, Barrister Saif said, “It gives me immense joy to be part of a program focused solely on human welfare, without any political agenda.” He emphasized the importance of empathy and solidarity, stating, “Our true virtue lies in feeling the pain of others and helping them to the best of our abilities.”

Barrister Saif urged religious and political leaders to play an active role in raising Thalassemia awareness, asserting that awareness is the most effective form of prevention. He remarked that while some diseases are tests from God and call for patience and resilience, consistent efforts to overcome them remain essential.

KP govt to challenge ECP’s reserve seats decision

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, has stated that the provincial government has decided to file a petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Peshawar High Court.

The petition challenges the ECP’s decision not to notify reserve seats allocated to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), despite a majority decision by the Supreme Court. Barrister Saif also expressed concern that the schedule for Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not been released yet.

The decision to file the petition was approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, with authorization given to the Advocate General to proceed.

Barrister Saif emphasized that eight Supreme Court judges have ruled in favor of allocating the reserve seats to PTI. He criticized the ECP for allegedly using delaying tactics and now openly defying Supreme Court orders, causing irreparable harm to PTI.