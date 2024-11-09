Senate committee reviews key bills, discusses national security issues

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications on Friday reviewed key bills and discussed critical national security issues.

The meeting of the committee was held at the Old PIPs Hall, Parliament Lodges, under the chairpersonship of Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan. The committee addressed significant legislative matters, including “The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023” and “The Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Bill, 2024” with a focus on enhancing Pakistan’s digital policy framework and ensuring national security in the face of evolving technological challenges.

Personal Data Protection Bill: The committee was briefed on “The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023” which was initially introduced in February 2023. The bill, aligned with the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), is aimed at safeguarding citizens’ personal data in the digital age. Following consultations with the stakeholders, including governmental entities, industry experts, and international platforms, the draft was revised multiple times. In May 2023, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) published a revised draft on its website after incorporating feedback from various stakeholders. The federal government granted its in-principle approval for further processing of the bill in July 2023. However, progress was delayed due to the completion of the parliamentary tenure. The committee acknowledged the concerns raised by global platforms regarding certain provisions in the bill, prompting MoITT to initiate another round of consultations with domestic, international, and governmental stakeholders. This has resulted in further revisions to the draft, particularly addressing proposed amendments from governmental entities.

Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Bill, 2024: The committee also deliberated on “The Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Bill, 2024”, introduced by Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan in September 2024. The bill addresses the growing importance of AI in Pakistan’s technological landscape and aims to lay the foundation for regulatory frameworks around AI. The committee was briefed on ongoing national initiatives, led by the Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives (MOPDSI), alongside the Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT), to draft comprehensive national AI policies. These initiatives aim to foster a robust AI ecosystem in Pakistan, with an emphasis on policy formulation and potential future regulatory bodies for AI. Given the emerging nature of AI technologies, MoITT recommended a cautious approach, urging that it may be premature to establish a dedicated AI regulator at this stage, as the ecosystem is still developing. The committee agreed to continue the evaluation of the bill after further consultations with stakeholders. The committee decided that, following additional stakeholder responses, the bill will be examined clause-by-clause, with a finalized version expected by December 31, 2024.

Impact of LDI/FLL License Expirations: The committee was briefed by the chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on the potential ramifications of license expirations for Long Distance International (LDI) and Fixed Local Loop (FLL) companies. With 4 out of 13 LDI companies having settled their dues, the PTA outlined the financial challenges, with arrears totaling Rs 74 billion after late payments. The Chairman cautioned that if licenses were suspended, critical services, including 50% of mobile services and 40% of ATM services, could be severely disrupted.

National Fiberization Policy and National Security Risks: In light of security concerns and the rising demand for telecommunications infrastructure, the Chairman of PTA noted that India had successfully laid fiber throughout its territory, while Pakistan had not made comparable investments in fiber infrastructure. The committee emphasized the need for a comprehensive National Fiberization Policy to ensure resilience in telecommunications networks. Additionally, Dr Afnan Ullah Khan called for a risk analysis regarding the security of electronic devices, referencing recent incidents in Lebanon and Syria involving explosions in electronic devices such as pagers. The committee expressed grave concern over the potential threats posed by electronic devices in Pakistan, urging comprehensive security measures to prevent similar incidents.

Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity Preparedness: The discussions further focused on cybersecurity preparedness in the context of electronic device safety. The PTA Chairman highlighted that identifying explosive materials in electronic devices does not fall within PTA’s mandate, as explosive materials can be concealed in any electronic device, not just telecommunications equipment. However, in alignment with the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and the National Cyber Security Policy 2021, the federal government has implemented Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) Rules 2023, which include the establishment of Digital Forensics Labs and Screening and Evaluation Labs. These facilities will play a crucial role in identifying cybersecurity threats and safeguarding Pakistan’s digital infrastructure.

Future Actions: The committee called for a briefing from the head of the Digital Forensics Lab in the upcoming session to delve deeper into the risks associated with electronic device security and to outline operational mechanisms for addressing potential threats. Furthermore, the committee deliberated on the qualifications and experience of applicants for the post of Secretary IT, particularly in relation to Pakistan’s IT export sector and strategies for boosting revenue generation.