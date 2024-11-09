Shujat says Trump admin won’t interfere in our internal affairs

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain on Friday dismissed any possibility of US intervention in Pakistan’s internal matters under the new administration. He made these remarks while meeting with a Chinese’ investor delegation led by Scarlett Zhang.

The meeting, which was also attended by Punjab Minister for Investment and Trade Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, covered a range of topics including the recent US elections, Pakistan-China relations, and other key issues. Chaudhry Shujaat emphasized that the United States, under its new administration, would not interfere in Pakistan’s domestic matters, stating, “The US has its own policies, and it will not intervene in Pakistan’s internal affairs.” He also highlighted the growing economic ties between Pakistan and China, expressing gratitude for China’s role in launching several new development projects in Punjab.

He particularly stressed the importance of leveraging Chinese technology to enhance Pakistan’s agricultural sector. Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, the Punjab Minister for Investment and Trade, reassured the delegation that the Punjab government would fully support and facilitate Chinese investors in Pakistan.