Saturday, November 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Shujat says Trump admin won’t interfere in our internal affairs

Expresses gratitude for China’s role in launching several new development projects in Punjab

Shujat says Trump admin won’t interfere in our internal affairs
Our Staff Reporter
November 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE  -  Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain on Friday dismissed any possibility of US intervention in Pakistan’s internal matters under the new administration. He made these remarks while meeting with a Chinese’ investor delegation led by Scarlett Zhang.  

The meeting, which was also attended by Punjab Minister for Investment and Trade Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, covered a range of topics including the recent US elections, Pakistan-China relations, and other key issues. Chaudhry Shujaat emphasized that the United States, under its new administration, would not interfere in Pakistan’s domestic matters, stating, “The US has its own policies, and it will not intervene in Pakistan’s internal affairs.” He also highlighted the growing economic ties between Pakistan and China, expressing gratitude for China’s role in launching several new development projects in Punjab.

PM Shehbaz announces power relief package for winter

He particularly stressed the importance of leveraging Chinese technology to enhance Pakistan’s agricultural sector. Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, the Punjab Minister for Investment and Trade, reassured the delegation that the Punjab government would fully support and facilitate Chinese investors in Pakistan.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1731041632.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024