While the men in green gave an impressive performance in the second ODI against Australia, Pakistan cricket faces a familiar dilemma: India’s continued refusal to participate in tournaments held on Pakistani soil. This persistent issue has led to an all-too-predictable cycle of uncertainty, political statements, and ultimately, concessions in the form of the so-called “hybrid model” that allows India to compete without actually setting foot in Pakistan. With the Champions Trophy on the horizon, similar rhetoric is once again being circulated by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and his Indian counterparts. Despite Pakistan’s repeated efforts to extend an olive branch, political relations between the two countries remain icy.

Given the ultra-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently in power in India, and the party’s focus on maintaining a hardline stance against Pakistan for political gain, it is likely this approach will continue. With Modi’s BJP seeing its popularity challenged by a secular coalition, this posture towards Pakistan has become central to its political strategy. It may be time for Pakistan to acknowledge this reality and respond in kind. Previously, Pakistan has compromised by accepting hybrid models to accommodate India, at the cost of clarity, consistency, and the disruptions these arrangements cause to its own players and tournament schedules. These hybrid arrangements not only prevent Pakistan from hosting a full slate of matches but also cost the nation the economic benefits that come with tournament hosting rights, including revenue and tourism. Pakistan has often capitulated due to pressure from cricket boards such as the ECB and Cricket Australia, as well as to secure India’s participation, which boosts the event’s overall revenue. However, the time may have come for Pakistan to take a stand.

Pakistan cannot continue paying the price for India’s obstinance. At some point, it must firmly declare that the tournament will be hosted in Pakistan as mandated, and any team unwilling to participate for political reasons is free to withdraw.

If this results in a smaller tournament, so be it. If the decision brings reduced revenue, so be it. If it stirs controversy and criticism, so be it. This conflict is rooted in Indian intransigence, and Pakistan should no longer be forced to accept the short end of the stick each time.