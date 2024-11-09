Saturday, November 09, 2024
South Korea claims N Korea jamming its GPS system, affecting ships, aircraft

Anadolu
2:51 PM | November 09, 2024
South Korea on Saturday claimed that North Korea is jamming its GPS system, affecting several ships and aircraft, according to local media.

South Korean military said that Pyongyang staged jamming attacks in the North's Haeju and Kaesong areas, Yonhap News agency reported.

The joint chiefs of staff warned vessels and civilian aircraft operating in the Yellow Sea to beware of the attacks.

"North Korea should immediately halt the GPS provocation," the JCS said, warning it will be held accountable for its actions.

However, the South Korean military said military operations and equipment were not affected due to North Korean action.

The latest move came three days after the South's military detected a similar movement Tuesday, according to the agency.

In June, South Korea raised the North's repeated GPS jamming with three relevant international agencies -- the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) -- requesting due measures against the provocations.

PM Shehbaz pledges support for state media, urges public engagement

North Korea is a member of the ITU, ICAO and IMO.

Tension on Korean Peninsula has further grown after recent missile launches by North Korea and South Korea and Seoul-Washington joint military drills.

