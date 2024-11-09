The Shaheen Spirit: Iqbal’s vision & valour of Pakistan Air Force

It is fascinating to discover that the figure who has most significantly shaped the spirit of Pakistan Air Force is not a military strategist or an aviation expert, but the revered Dr Muhammad Iqbal. His poetry serves as a wellspring of inspiration for PAF personnel, transcending borders and ideologies alike. Regarded as Pakistan’s national poet, Allama Iqbal’s influence stretches far and wide. Sarojini Naidu, a prominent figure in the Indian freedom movement, hailed him as the “Poet Laureate of Asia.” In Iran, known as ‘Iqbal-e-Lahuri,’ his verses fuelled the revolutionary spirit among both the elite and the masses. The universality of Allama Iqbal’s philosophy resonates with conservatives, modernists and socialists alike, but it is his enduring impact on PAF that stands out. As we commemorate Iqbal’s 147th birth anniversary, it is fitting to revisit his profound messages in relation to PAF.

Allama Iqbal, as noted by scholar Ahmed Javed, is a unique intellectual in Islamic history who grasped the essence of Islam and preserved it through his poetry. This makes his work an invaluable resource for future generations. His poetry is distinguished not only by its rich content but also by its striking style, imagery and allegory. This rare combination elevates Allama Iqbal to the ranks of the greatest Urdu and Persian poets. The deep connection between Allama Iqbal and PAF is rooted in the fact that the motto of Pakistan Air Force is adopted from Iqbal’s poetry aptly depicting the attributes of Air Power.

“May it be the deserts or the oceans, Everything is beneath my wings”

The mottos of all squadrons/units of Pakistan Air Force are inspired from Iqbal’s poetry, a testament to the spiritual linkage that PAF as a fighting arm attaches with Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. For every Shaheen of Pakistan Air Force, Iqbal’s words resonate powerfully:

“Life is only a taste of Flight”

PAF’s bond with Iqbal is also illustrated through the symbols and language prevalent in his poetry, which resonate deeply with PAF’s identity. The emblematic ‘Shaheen’ (Eagle) is a prime example. This majestic bird, frequently depicted in Iqbal’s verses, embodies attributes of valour, grace, speed and endurance, inspiring a daring spirit in youth while challenging the status quo of passivity and complacency.

“The falcon never falls tired from flight

But if it has breath, then there is no danger of falling”

The Shaheen symbolises the very qualities that PAF seeks to instil in its young combatants. Unlike other birds, the Shaheen stands out for its fearlessness and mastery of the skies, a spirit mirrored by PAF’s warriors:

“Though both glide in the same blue sky

“The lofty Hunting Eagle & the Vulture are in reality, world apart.”

The warriors of the 1965 and 1971 conflicts stand as monumental embodiments of the Shaheen’s spirit of resilience within Pakistan Air Force, exemplifying unmatched bravery and sacrifice in the face of daunting challenges. In the 1965 aerial combat, pilots like MM Alam and Sarfaraz Rafiqui etched their names in history with remarkable aerial feats, showcasing exceptional skill and courage that turned the tide of the battle. This legacy of heroism persisted into the 1971 war, where heroes such as Rashid Minhas made the ultimate sacrifice, epitomising the highest ideals of duty and patriotism. Their extraordinary acts, often at great personal cost, reflect a steadfast devotion to the homeland, instilling a profound sense of pride in the nation. Today, the echoes of these brave souls resonate throughout PAF like a clarion call, igniting an intense sense of responsibility in every individual in Blues. Their remarkable legacies remind all of the unwavering commitment to defend the nation, infusing the ranks with an indomitable spirit within the hearts of those who serve. Time and again, PAF warriors, inspired by Iqbal’s spirited poetry, have showcased their exceptional skills against numerically superior foes, as evidenced in the remarkable events of February 27, 2019. Iqbal encapsulates the essence of such asymmetrical battles in this couplet:

“The flashing sword of the ‘Self’, honed with the whetstone of spirituality

“Makes the swift strike by a soldier, tantamount to the exploits of a whole Army”

Allama Iqbal emphasized the importance of leadership rooted in self-awareness and empowerment. He believed that true leadership arises from a strong inner self and a commitment to the collective good of the community. Iqbal’s messages of dynamism, relentless struggle, self-actualization (Khudi) and the pursuit of excellence form the intellectual and spiritual foundation of PAF’s doctrines.

“High vision, heart-pleasing speech, and soul-stirring passion

“This is the luggage for the journey of the leader of the caravan”

The current leadership of PAF has embraced a culture of innovation and excellence, empowering personnel to confront challenges with steadfast courage. As the Shaheen ascends to new heights, today’s PAF exemplifies a commitment to operational readiness, indigenisation and technological advancement. This evolution has been driven by the dynamic leadership highlighting a legacy of bravery and determination while ensuring that PAF remains a formidable force, ready to defend the skies with unparalleled valour.

Numerous phrases from Iqbal’s poetry resonate with PAF community, such as Zouq-e-Parvaz (passion for flying) and Uqabi-Ruh (indomitable spirit). While these expressions are accessible to all, they gain profound meaning within the professional context of PAF, transforming Allama Iqbal’s poetry from mere literature into a lived experience. Another critical aspect of Allama Iqbal’s philosophy is his emphasis on the spirit of self-sacrifice for the greater good. For every member of PAF, this concept reinforces their sacred commitment to “Live for, Fight for and Die for” their faith, country and PAF.

As we reflect on Iqbal’s enduring legacy, it is clear that his poetry continues to inspire PAF, urging its warriors to embody the fearless spirit of the Shaheen and to pursue excellence in every endeavour. Iqbal not only sought personal enlightenment but also envisioned a collective awakening, where the light of knowledge and courage spread like wildfire, empowering each officer to rise above challenges and embrace their true potential. In this interplay of inspiration and aspiration lies the essence of what it means to be a part of a greater cause, igniting a relentless pursuit of greatness that transcends the individual and uplifts the whole. This call to action resonates deeply, echoing the profound yearning encapsulated in his words:

“Illuminate my insight and make it widespread.”