Traders’ delegation meets Pakistan’s ambassador in Paris

ISLAMABAD - A significant development in Pakistan-France trade relations has emerged as a traders and businessmen delegation from Pakistan, led by chairman and CEO of Global Trade and Expo Center Pakistan, Mazhar Hussain Thathal, had a cordial meeting with Asim Iftikhar, Ambassador of Pakistan, and Ms Arooj Rizvi, Trade and Investment Counsellor at Pakistani Embassy in Paris on Friday.

The delegation also participated in the BATIMAT Paris trade exhibition at the Paris Expo Center. Upon the arrival of the trade delegation, they were welcomed by the commercial director of the Construction Division and the international relations manager of the exhibition. The Pakistani delegation, along with other European delegations, was briefed about the exhibition.

Liaqat Thathal introduced the delegation and highlighted key sectors of interest for Pakistani businesses, which led to productive discussions. The delegation held meetings with France’s Foreign Trade Advisor, the president of CCEF (French Foreign Trade Advisors), the vice president of Île-de-France for the Asia region, the head of the Foreign Trade Advisor mission, and representatives from the Paris Chamber of Commerce. Mazhar Hussain Thathal presented commemorative gifts to French officials, appreciating their efforts in promoting bilateral trade between Pakistan and France. The CCEF president expressed great interest in fostering collaboration between businesses from both countries. Liaqat Thathal emphasized the importance of providing market data and opportunities for businesses interested in exploring trade between Pakistan and France. Kamran Shah, Senior Vice President of Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration between Global Trade and Expo Center and CCEF, noting that such initiatives would greatly benefit the business communities of both countries. French companies, reinforcing their growing interest in bilateral trade, discussed potential business opportunities in Pakistan and highlighted that this cooperation is a significant step towards strengthening trade relations between Pakistan and France, offering new opportunities for businesses in both countries.