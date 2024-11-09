Trump’s Victory and Imran Khan

With Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 U.S. election, discussions have emerged regarding the possible effects on Imran Khan and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Given Trump’s success, many wonder if his presidency might provide relief to Imran Khan and PTI. This question touches on several areas where Trump’s policies may align or contrast with Imran Khan’s approach.

Firstly, the personal relationship between Trump and Khan has been relatively positive. During Trump’s first term, they collaborated on issues like the Afghan crisis and the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Trump’s 2019 reception of Khan in Washington was warm, highlighting a foundation of respect that could continue to benefit PTI.

Both leaders also advocate for an independent foreign policy. Trump’s “America First” approach aligns with Imran Khan’s vision of prioritising Pakistan’s autonomy. Under Khan, Pakistan took neutral stances on issues such as the Afghan conflict, U.S.-China tensions, and relations with Russia, avoiding entanglement in foreign conflicts.

However, Trump’s track record on human rights could be a limitation. Known for prioritising strategic interests over human rights, he is unlikely to focus on Pakistan’s internal issues unless they intersect with U.S. concerns. Given the May 9 attacks on military installations and the resulting crackdown on PTI leaders, international bodies like Amnesty International have raised alarms, but Trump may not prioritise these concerns.

Moreover, Trump’s outlook on democracy tends towards authoritarianism, and he admires leaders like Putin and Kim Jong-un. This perspective resonates with the U.S.’s historic tendency to work with stable, authoritative regimes in Pakistan. As long as Pakistan’s government aligns with U.S. strategic interests, the Trump administration is unlikely to intervene in favour of Imran Khan or PTI.

Ultimately, U.S. policy toward Pakistan will likely remain rooted in regional security and counterterrorism interests, particularly concerning Afghanistan and the U.S.-China rivalry. Imran Khan’s political fate is unlikely to hinge on Trump’s support, with U.S. attention centred on its own strategic goals.

AKIF ULLAH KHAN,

Islamabad.