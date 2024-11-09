Saturday, November 09, 2024
Trump wins swing state of Nevada

Anadolu
2:39 PM | November 09, 2024
US President-elect Donald Trump has won Nevada, one of seven swing states, The Associated Press said Saturday.

Trump secured six electoral votes in the battleground Western state. He also won other key swing states, including North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. The outcome in the Southwestern state of Arizona is not yet known.

On Wednesday, before adding Nevada, Trump had already surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the 2024 US presidential election.

The Republican candidate defeated his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s race, winning 295 Electoral College votes and securing his spot as the nation’s 47th president. Harris has 226.

