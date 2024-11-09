Two Levies personnel killed in insider attack in Malakand

PESHAWAR/QUETTA - At least two personnel of Malakand Levies including a Havildar died and another injured when one of their colleagues opened fired at them during late night hours at a Levies check-post in Dargai tehsil in Malakand district.

Police sources on Friday said that a Levies constable, Saddam Hussain who was on leave, came with his friend to Mosa Mina check-post at around 12:00 am. and started indiscriminate firing at his colleagues. As a result of intense firing, Levies Havildar, Fazal Karim and constable Muhammad Riaz died on the spot while another constable Alamzeb was critically injured. The injured Levies official was referred to Peshawar due to his critical bullet wounds.

After the killings, the Levies official Saddam and his friends managed to flee the crime scene. Police started an investigation and launched a search operation to arrest the killers.

The relatives of the deceased and locals placed the dead bodies on main Malakand road, blocking it for every kind of vehicular traffic for hours.

Assistant Commissioner and local MPA Pir Musawir Ghazi met with the protestors and assured them that a detailed investigation would be carried out and the killers would be arrested as soon as possible. After the successful negotiation, the protestors dispersed.

Five policemen were injured in an accident that took place near a playground of Quetta, TV channels quoting police reported on Friday.

According to details, a rashly driven van carrying Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), supporters was heading towards the playground of Quetta when it hit some policemen deployed on security duty in the area. As a result of the accident, five policemen including a police officer received serious injuries.

The injured were immediately taken to a civil hospital for emergency treatment.