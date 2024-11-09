UNGA body adopts 4 key resolutions tabled by Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - In a major diplomatic breakthrough for Pakistan, the First Committee of the United Nations General Assembly in New York has adopted four key resolutions tabled by Pakistan with overwhelming support.

These resolutions address important themes of ‘region-specific’ arms control and disarmament, risk reduction measures as well as ‘security assurances’ for non-nuclear-weapon states.

Pakistan’s emphasis on regional arms control and disarmament received strong endorsement through three resolutions: “Regional Disarmament”, “Confidence-Building Measures in the Regional and Subregional Context”, and “Conventional Arms Control at the Regional and Subregional Levels”.

Two of these three resolutions were adopted by consensus, highlighting the global community’s recognition of the importance of region-specific arms control and disarmament measures to enhance security and stability.

Overwhelming support of these resolutions stands as a testament to the international community’s acknowledgment of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment and efforts for arms control and constructive engagement through multilateral platforms to reduce risk, build confidence and promote peace.

The resolution titled “Conclusion of Effective International Arrangements to Assure Non-Nuclear-Weapon States Against the Use or Threat of Use of Nuclear Weapons”, adopted through a recorded vote, underscores the urgency of providing legally binding security assurances to non-nuclear-weapon states against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons.

Pakistan remains steadfast in its efforts to advance arms control and disarmament initiatives that promote common and undiminished security for all states, contributing to regional and international peace and security.