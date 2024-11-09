Workers’ remittances up by 34.7pc to $11.8b in 4 months

ISLAMABAD - The workers’ remittances increased by 34.7 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, according to latest data of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) released on Friday. The remittances reached $11.8 billion during July-October period of FY2024-25 as against the remittances of $8.8 billion received during July-October period of FY2023-24. During the month of October 2024, workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $3.1 billion, showing growth of 6.7 percent on month-on-month and 23.9 percent on year-on-year basis. Remittances inflows during October 2024 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($766.7 million), United Arab Emirates ($620.9 million), United Kingdom ($429.5 million) and United States of America ($299.3 million).