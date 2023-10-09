1,700 illegal Afghan nationals apprehended in Sindh: minister

At least 1,700 Afghan nationals residing illegally in Karachi have been apprehended, Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home Brigadier (r) Haris Nawaz Monday announced during a media briefing held outside the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police for the West Zone.

A nationwide crackdown on illegal immigrants, especially Afghan citizens, has commenced in response to the federal caretaker government’s ultimatum a week ago to all undocumented immigrants, including Afghan nationals, instructing them to leave Pakistan by October 31.

In his media interaction, the home minister explained that the Sindh government was working on a mechanism to exempt registered immigrants from enforcement actions.

He said that illegal Afghan nationals would be repatriated via buses through the Chaman border in Balochistan, while registered Afghans would not be affected.

According to the home minister, committees, led by relevant senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and deputy commissioners, will be established, with representatives from all institutions participating in actions against illegal immigrants.

Regarding the law and order situation in the province, the minister said that an extraordinary policing policy aimed at improving street crime and other forms of lawlessness was being adopted.

To a media query, the minister replied that an artifical water shortage was being created in Karachi following the government's recent crackdown on illegal hydrants and water theft.

Last week, the Sindh Apex Committee, attended by caretaker Chief Minister retired judge Maqbool Baqar and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir, identified areas in the province where illegal Afghan nationals are concentrated.