18th anniversary of Oct 8 devastating earthquake observed in Balakot

Balakot - People of Balakot and adjoining areas on Sunday observed the 18th anniversary of the devastating earthquake that took thousands of lives and destroyed Balakot City in 2005, where hospitals and schools are still waiting for reconstruction.

At 8:52am, a memorial ceremony was held at Balakot, where the survivors of the earthquake, members of civil society, and other organisations were present and also observed one minute of silence.

18 years ago, on October 8, 2005, at 8:52am, some 80000 people died and houses were destroyed when an earthquake of 7.6 magnitudes hit Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the statistics, the earthquake left more than 17,000 people dead in Balakot alone. Collective prayers for the victims will be offered at different places in Balakot.

The deadly earthquake brought a wave of destruction to the Hazara division, particularly in Balakot and surrounding areas. According to the figures of the Provincial Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (PERRA), 2,959 schools and colleges were destroyed, and less than half of the destroyed buildings could be rebuilt. On the 18th anniversary, the survivors are still waiting for the reconstruction of schools and health centres.

Owing to the delay in the construction of New Bakriyal City, where the victims of the 2005 earthquake would be accommodated, the people of Balakot are deprived.

The devastating earthquake of 2005 destroyed the buildings and infrastructure of Balakot; unfortunately, rehabilitation projects have yet to be finished after 18 years, and no complete schools or hospital facilities are available in the earthquake-hit areas of Balakot.