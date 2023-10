BUREWALA - The district administration has launched operation and re­trieved 53 canals state land from former PTI MPA Ijaz Sul­tan Bandesha. According to details, the revenue depart­ment under the directions of DC Vehari Syed Asif Hussain Shah, launched grand opera­tion against illegal occupation in 481/EB and 479/EB and retrieved 53 canals state land from the former PTI MPA.