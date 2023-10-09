Admin allots land in Rakh Dhamial Cemetery for Pindi, Chaklala Cantt Boards

RAWALPINDI-Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that 450 kanals land in Rakh Dhamial cemetery has been allocated for Chaklala and Rawalpindi Cantonment Boards. He said that the cemetery would be transformed into a model graveyard and that the administration had made important decisions regarding Rakh Dhamial cemetery. The long-standing problems of the residents of the city and Cantt board areas regarding graveyard had been properly addressed by the district administration, he said that the issue was resolved due to solid steps taken by the administration.

He stated that, out of the 1,000 kanals of land designated for the Rakh Dhamial cemetery, 450 kanals will go to Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantts and 450 kanals to the Municipal Corporation, with the remaining 100 kanals going to the minorities. Solid steps were being taken to make Rakh Dhamial cemetery a model graveyard and construction work of the walls had been completed, he informed.

The funeral prayer area was also ready and the administration had arranged special bus and ambulance service to facilitate the residents, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

The Commissioner said that the graveyard charge, which was set at Rs. 5000, would not be collected from anyone who could not pay it.

The Municipal Corporation and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company would ensure cleanliness in the cemetery, he said.

According to the Commissioner, it would be a great relief for the inhabitants who were having issues because there were no suitable burial grounds in the city.