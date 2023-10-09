Monday, October 09, 2023
Air quality remains unhealthy in Lahore

Our Staff Reporter
October 09, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained unhealthy in the provincial metropolis on Sunday.

AQI calculations of five categories of pollution, including particulate matter, ground level O-zone, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide, reached an unhealthy level. 

The Air quality index (AQI) rate was recorded between 178 and 200 in the early morning on Sunday, Met Office sources told.

Obviously, the AQI is clearly indicating an alarming level of smog threat continued to loom in the capital of Punjab province. The sources said the air in Lahore was very unhealthy

