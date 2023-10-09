Monday, October 09, 2023
Anniversary of Oct 8 quake observed
Agencies
October 09, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

BALAKOT   -   People of Balakot and adjoining ar­eas Sunday observed the 18th anniversary of the devastat­ing earthquake that took thou­sands of lives and destroyed Balakot City, where hospitals and schools are still waiting for reconstruction. At 8:52, a me­morial ceremony was held at Balakot, where the survivors of the earthquake, members of civil society, and other organi­zations were present and also observed a minute of silence. 18 years ago, on October 8, 2005, at 8:52 a.m., some 80000 peo­ple died and houses were de­stroyed when an earthquake of 7.6 magnitudes hit Azad Kash­mir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the statistics, the earthquake left more than 17,000 people dead in Balakot alone. Collective prayers for the victims will be offered at differ­ent places in Balakot. The dead­ly earthquake brought a wave of destruction to the Hazara di­vision, particularly in Balakot and surrounding areas. Accord­ing to the figures of the Provin­cial Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authori­ty (PERRA), 2,959 schools and colleges were destroyed, and less than half of the destroyed buildings could be rebuilt. 

Agencies

