Another 143 dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE - The battle against dengue virus continues in Punjab as 143 new cases were reported on Sunday, according to the latest data from the Health Department. This year, a total of 5,469 confirmed dengue cases have been reported across 36 districts in Punjab.

Lahore leads the unfortunate tally with a staggering 2,130 cas­es, closely followed by Rawalpin­di with 1,561 cases, Multan with 620,Gujranwala with 268 and Faisalabad with 245 cases.

As many as 52 new dengue cases were reported in Lahore, 47 in Rawalpindi, 10 in Multan, 11 in Gujranwala, 10 in Faisalabad, Sheikhupura recorded 3 new den­gue cases, 2 cases reported from Kasur, Gujrat, Chakwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rajanpur each confirmed one new dengue case during the same period. Currently, 118 dengue pa­tients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 36 of them hospitalized in Lahore alone.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jaan Khan, issued a compelling plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surround­ings as a crucial preventive mea­sure against Dengue fever. For those seeking dengue treatment, information, or wishing to regis­ter complaints, a free helpline is available through the health de­partment at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures are indis­pensable to contain the alarming spread of dengue in Punjab.