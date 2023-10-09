Monday, October 09, 2023
Anti-polio drive enters sixth day

October 09, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   The ongoing seven-day anti-polio campaign continued on the sixth day on Sunday, wherein an important meeting was held regarding anti-polio under Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir in the chair.

In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion regarding the performance and coverage of the ongoing anti-polio campaign. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir has appealed to parents to give their children the polio vaccine to protect them from permanent disability. He also requested that the parents cooperate with anti-polio teams to eliminate the polio virus in Peshawar. “We will not have to play our role to eradicate polio, and eradication of polio will be possible only with our joint efforts,” Afaq Wazir said. While visiting health centers, Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir checked the staff attendance and reviewed the anti-polio campaign.

