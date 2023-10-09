Call to take global action against Israeli aggression

LAHORE - Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) President Khalid Masood Sindhu called for immediate international intervention to address the escalating crisis in Palestine. Sindhu placed the blame squarely on Israel for the ongoing unrest in the Middle East. In a statement issued on Sunday, Sindhu decried the illegal occupation of Palestinian lands by Israel, emphasizing that these actions are in violation of international law. He asserted that Palestinians have the right to resist the occupation, as recognized by international statutes.
“The global community must step up and play a pivotal role in finding an immediate and effective solution to the Palestinian issue,” Sindhu declared. He called for an end to the series of injustices suffered by Palestinians and condemned the characterization of Palestinian resistance as terrorism, particularly in response to recent Israeli aggression.
Sindhu drew attention to the grim reality on the ground, stating, “The daily casualties in Palestine are a stark testament to Israeli aggression and oppression.” He emphasized the urgency of the situation, urging the international community to prevent further atrocities by Israel and to support the just cause of the Palestinian people.
Pakistan, in response to the crisis, should call for an urgent meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address the ongoing turmoil in the Palestinian territories, Sindhu demanded. He voiced concerns over Israel’s reported plans for a large-scale operation in the region, warning that failure to intervene in a timely manner could have destabilizing consequences for the entire world.