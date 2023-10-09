Call to take global action against Israeli aggression

LAHORE - Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) President Khalid Masood Sindhu called for immediate inter­national intervention to address the escalating crisis in Palestine. Sindhu placed the blame squarely on Israel for the ongoing unrest in the Middle East. In a statement is­sued on Sunday, Sindhu decried the illegal occupation of Palestin­ian lands by Israel, emphasizing that these actions are in violation of international law. He asserted that Palestinians have the right to resist the occupation, as recognized by in­ternational statutes.

“The global community must step up and play a pivotal role in finding an immediate and effec­tive solution to the Palestinian is­sue,” Sindhu declared. He called for an end to the series of injus­tices suffered by Palestinians and condemned the characterization of Palestinian resistance as terror­ism, particularly in response to re­cent Israeli aggression.

Sindhu drew attention to the grim reality on the ground, stating, “The daily casualties in Palestine are a stark testament to Israeli aggres­sion and oppression.” He empha­sized the urgency of the situation, urging the international community to prevent further atrocities by Is­rael and to support the just cause of the Palestinian people.

Pakistan, in response to the crisis, should call for an urgent meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooper­ation (OIC) to address the ongoing turmoil in the Palestinian territo­ries, Sindhu demanded. He voiced concerns over Israel’s reported plans for a large-scale operation in the region, warning that failure to intervene in a timely manner could have destabilizing consequences for the entire world.