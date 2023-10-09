Monday, October 09, 2023
Caretaker Energy Minister calls on PM Kakar in Islamabad

Web Desk
3:23 PM | October 09, 2023
Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad on Monday.

Matters pertaining to Ministry of Energy and Petroleum Division came under discussion.

A detailed briefing was given to the Prime Minister on the measures to promote foreign investment in the mineral sector in Balochistan and other parts of the country under the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

The Prime Minister was also apprised about the reforms in the electricity sector and operation against electricity thieves.

The Prime Minister appreciated the steps taken by the Ministry of Energy and law Enforcement Agencies during the operation against electricity thieves.

